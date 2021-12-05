Ian Wright walks off live TV broadcast of FA Cup game

Ian Wright walks off live ITV TV broadcast of FA Cup game due to family bereavement

The former England and Arsenal striker was on punditry duties at the Crown Oil Arena for Sunday’s lunchtime FA Cup game between Rochdale and Plymouth Argyle before he was forced to stop broadcasting the FA Cup game.

The 58-year-old host was in good spirits before the game at the Crown Oil Arena, appearing alongside host Mark Pougatch and former Rochdale striker Grant Holt.

However, it was announced at half time that Wright had to leave the stadium to be with his family following the passing of a loved one.

Since Wrighty had to leave the FA Cup game, social media has been flooded with messages of support. Ian Wright is still very popular amongst football fans and is a regular on TV as both a games show host and a broadcaster for ITV’s football coverage.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Sorry to hear your news. Stay strong.” Another put: “Hope everything is ok.” Another said: “Condolences Wrighty.”

Before the match, there was a nice moment where Ian Wright met his namesake, a fan in the home end. Presenter Mark Pougatch said: “Mr Ian Wright doing lots of selfies today but this one was a little different though because you were talking to Ian Wright!” Wright added: “I’ve wanted to meet him all my life. He said it’s been a nightmare for him for 31 years being called it!” Pougatch added: “So good they named him twice!”

Ian Wright had to stop presenting the FA Cup game today to be with his family at such a sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones.

