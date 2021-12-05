Facebook blunder: Mum accidentally lists her baby for sale. Facebook users were left in stitches over the mishap.

Lucy Battle, 20, was mortified after she accidentally listed seven-month-old Oscar for sale on Facebook. She had intended to put a sofa up for sale but did not notice when the wrong photo was uploaded.

Lucy uploaded a photo of Oscar along with the caption: ‘Need gone today’.

Speaking to Leeds Live Lucy commented: “I just somehow managed to upload the wrong photo when I was choosing them from my camera roll and unfortunately it was of Oscar!

“I realised when everyone started commenting and messaging me and then I couldn’t delete it either.”

She went on to add: “It worked out though because one of the messages was someone actually enquiring about the sofa! But most of them were people making jokes about me giving away my son.

“I didn’t expect it to go so far!”

Facebook users were amused by her blunder and many quickly commented. One person said: “What’s he like with other babies?”

Another user stated: “Can I swap for a teenager?”

“How’s he at washing up?” said an amused Facebook user.

Lucy went on to thank people for being kind and clarified her mistake. She posted: “Thanks all for being nice though and understanding this was a genuine mistake,”

“I don’t want to give away my child.”

