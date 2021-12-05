Empty gesture

A SANTA POLA restaurant-owner announced last week that he would not ask clients for their Covid passports.

After declaring his opposition to the regional government’s measure that came into force on December 3, he put a poster outside his establishment, headed “No to the Covid passport”, describing the restaurant as a “Free Zone” and criticising the Generalitat move as “anti-constitutional.”

But adding “Capacity 50” to the notice also gave him a “get out of jail free” card, with no risk of a fine of up to €30,000, since passports are not required for restaurants with seating for 50 or fewer.