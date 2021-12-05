Empty gesture

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Empty gesture
SANTA POLA: Local restaurateur opposes introduction of Covid passport Photo credit: Halina Frederiksen

A SANTA POLA restaurant-owner announced last week that he would not ask clients for their Covid passports.

After declaring his opposition to the regional government’s measure that came into force on December 3, he put a poster outside his establishment, headed “No to the Covid passport”, describing the restaurant as a “Free Zone” and criticising the Generalitat move as “anti-constitutional.”

But adding “Capacity 50” to the notice also gave him a “get out of jail free” card, with no risk of a fine of up to €30,000, since passports are not required for restaurants with seating for 50 or fewer.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

