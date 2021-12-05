Dramatic narco boat chase off the Huelva coast



A dramatic narco boat chase has taken place out at sea, in the waters off the coast of Ayamonte, in the Andalucian province of Huelva. The Guardia Civil, with the support of the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR), subsequently arrested six people. Around 2.5 tons of hashish was also seized after the chase.

The incident occurred after officers patrolling on a Guardia Civil Maritime Service vessel observed and followed a boat occupied by two people. This was in an area off the coast between the Huelva municipalities of Ayamonte, and Isla Cristina.

Soon, their vessel was seen approaching a larger, semi-rigid boat, some 12 metres in length, with three engines. As reported in a Guardia Civil press release, suspecting a drugs shipment exchange, the officers immediately decided to intercept the boats. Vessels of the Portuguese GNR also joined the intervention.

After detecting the police presence, the men boarded the semi-rigid boat and fled at high speed, ignoring the signals of the police to stop. They reportedly used constant evasion manoeuvres, even throwing bales of hashish and fuel pouches into the sea behind them.