Dramatic narco boat chase off the Huelva coast

By
Chris King
-
0
Dramatic narco boat chase off the Huelva coast
Dramatic narco boat chase off the Huelva coast. image: guardia civil

Dramatic narco boat chase off the Huelva coast

A dramatic narco boat chase has taken place out at sea, in the waters off the coast of Ayamonte, in the Andalucian province of Huelva. The Guardia Civil, with the support of the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR), subsequently arrested six people. Around 2.5 tons of hashish was also seized after the chase.

The incident occurred after officers patrolling on a Guardia Civil Maritime Service vessel observed and followed a boat occupied by two people. This was in an area off the coast between the Huelva municipalities of Ayamonte, and Isla Cristina.

Soon, their vessel was seen approaching a larger, semi-rigid boat, some 12 metres in length, with three engines. As reported in a Guardia Civil press release, suspecting a drugs shipment exchange, the officers immediately decided to intercept the boats. Vessels of the Portuguese GNR also joined the intervention.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

After detecting the police presence, the men boarded the semi-rigid boat and fled at high speed, ignoring the signals of the police to stop. They reportedly used constant evasion manoeuvres, even throwing bales of hashish and fuel pouches into the sea behind them.

After a long sea chase, the officers managed to board the boat, and arrested its six occupants. They were taken ashore, where they will be brought to justice, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here