Disappearing beaches

FIRST-LINE over-development was blamed for the regression and erosion of beaches in Alicante City, Elche and Guardamar.

Experts from the Institute of Coastal Ecology explained that these “weak spots” were vulnerable to high winds and heavy seas.

This was aggravated in the case of Alicante City’s Albufereta beach, located at the mouth of a watercourse that during bad weather disgorges millions of litres of rainwater and sediment that wash away everything in their path.

Sections of developed coastline where dunes had disappeared were also at risk, as these can no longer be replenished naturally, the institute maintained.