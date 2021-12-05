Covid outbreak on cruise ship with more than 3,000 people on board

A Norwegian cruise ship is suffering from a Covid outbreak while on its way back to New Orleans in the US. Ten people have tested positive on board despite strict rules put in place that ensured all passengers and crew have been vaccinated.

The ‘Norwegian Breakaway’ left New Orleans on 28 November and had been scheduled to return to the city this weekend. While sailing, the ship has called at various ports throughout the southern Americas, including Belize, Honduras and Mexico. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are more than 3,200 believed to be on board.

A statement released by officials regarding the Covid outbreak said that the cruise line “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified.”

Every person on board will have to undergo testing upon their arrival to New Orleans. Anyone who receives a positive result will immediately be quarantined. They can do this at home if based nearby in the US or in accommodation provided by the cruise line company.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has travel restrictions in place that state that all passengers and crew must be vaccinated again Covid-19 at least two weeks prior to any trip they operate. There is no information forthcoming about the condition of the positive cases as yet.

Cruise ships were the site of many dramas last year when the coronavirus began spreading across the globe and passengers were often denied the right to disembark. Forced to quarantine on board due to a covid outbreak, some ended up dying at sea, while others eventually had to be rushed to hospital as their condition dramatically deteriorated. This prompted the US authorities to suspend all cruises for several months.

