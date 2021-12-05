The onset of the colder weather in Spain has resulted in many lighting up the old fireplace in an effort to warm up their home. Using a fireplace does come with it dangers as a couple dies after breathing smoke in Llucena, Castellon Province, smoke that emanated from their wood brazier while they slept.

The death is a sad one with José Luis Vilar, who was a forest firefighter, and his wife dying from carbon monoxide poisoning due to poor ventilation. These deaths come just four days after another couple and their 20-year-old son died in their Catarroja apartment due to the bad combustion of a heating system device, also while they were sleeping.

The couple were found in the morning when the sister and brother-in-law of the owner of the house were worried about them and came to check up on them. They had not seen Vilar, 54, and his partner Celedonia Landaci, 57, for a couple of days. The real concern was when Vilar had not called his sister for her birthday, which was the day before they were found.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When they called at the house there was no reply, so they entered using their own keys only to find the couple still in their beds with the remains of the fire in the brazier.

Apparently there was no ventilation in the room.

On finding the couple the Guardia and an ambulance were called, the latter only being able to certify their deaths. The Vinaròs Judicial Police Team who were alerted and have since taken over the investigation, which shows that a legal dose of gas would’ve been generated by smoke after the fire died.

Emergency services have again warned people about the dangers and the need to make sure rooms are well ventilated, the news that a couple dies after breathing smoke from wood brazier could have been prevented.

Advice is available by calling 112 from your phone or mobile.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.