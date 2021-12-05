Charred body discovered in burning house in Andalucia

Charred body discovered inside a burning house in Andalucia’s Huelva.

On Sunday morning December 5, firefighters discovered a lifeless body when they were extinguishing a house blaze. The house fire occurred in the town of El Cerro de Andévalo in Huelva, according to the emergency services 112 in Andalucia.

The emergency services were alerted to the house fire by neighbours at around 3am. The blaze occurred at a property in Huelva’s Manuel Motero street. The fire was so strong that it affected the entire property.

Once the alert was raised firefighters from the Huelva Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium rushed to the scene of the blaze. The emergency services also alerted the Guardia Civil and the Huelva local police along with the health services from Junta de Andalucia.

According to the Fire Brigade, a lifeless body was discovered inside the house. 112 emergency services have not revealed any further details regarding the identity of the deceased person. No further details regarding the cause of the fire are known at this time.

