Charred body discovered in burning house in Andalucia

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Charred body discovered in burning house in Andalucia
Image: Pixabay

Charred body discovered inside a burning house in Andalucia’s Huelva.

On Sunday morning December 5, firefighters discovered a lifeless body when they were extinguishing a house blaze. The house fire occurred in the town of El Cerro de Andévalo in Huelva, according to the emergency services 112 in Andalucia.

The emergency services were alerted to the house fire by neighbours at around 3am. The blaze occurred at a property in Huelva’s Manuel Motero street. The fire was so strong that it affected the entire property.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once the alert was raised firefighters from the Huelva Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium rushed to the scene of the blaze. The emergency services also alerted the Guardia Civil and the Huelva local police along with the health services from Junta de Andalucia.

According to the Fire Brigade, a lifeless body was discovered inside the house. 112 emergency services have not revealed any further details regarding the identity of the deceased person. No further details regarding the cause of the fire are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here