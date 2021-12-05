British Guantánamo Bay could be created by Home Office borders bill

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
British Guantánamo Bay could be created by Home Office borders bill
Image: Pixabay

British Guantánamo Bay could be created by the Home Office borders bill, according to former Tory MP.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has hit out at the Home Office’s contentious borders bill. Davis believes that plans being considered by the government could create a facility similar to the Cuba-based US detention camp Guantánamo Bay.

Davis does not believe that the plans have been thought through fully. He commented: “Pushing the problem to another part of the world is just a costly way of delaying the inevitable.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He went on to add: “From mountains of paperwork and chartering RAF flights, to building the required infrastructure and dealing with foreign bureaucracies, the labyrinthine logistics would involve colossal costs the British taxpayer could well do without. At worst, we could inadvertently create a British Guantánamo Bay.”

The borders bill is controversial and British doctors are against the proposals. They believe the bill would cause “lasting and profound harm to the health and wellbeing” of anyone who is sent there.

The BMA’s medical ethics committee chair John Chisholm commented on the proposals. Chisholm explained: “It is beyond doubt that the proposals within the new bill have deeply alarming health implications.


“The government must ensure that asylum seekers and refugees, many of whom already have complex health needs, are housed in humane conditions with accessible healthcare, indeed preferably in community-based accommodation in the UK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here