British Guantánamo Bay could be created by Home Office borders bill

British Guantánamo Bay could be created by the Home Office borders bill, according to former Tory MP.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has hit out at the Home Office’s contentious borders bill. Davis believes that plans being considered by the government could create a facility similar to the Cuba-based US detention camp Guantánamo Bay.

Davis does not believe that the plans have been thought through fully. He commented: “Pushing the problem to another part of the world is just a costly way of delaying the inevitable.”

He went on to add: “From mountains of paperwork and chartering RAF flights, to building the required infrastructure and dealing with foreign bureaucracies, the labyrinthine logistics would involve colossal costs the British taxpayer could well do without. At worst, we could inadvertently create a British Guantánamo Bay.”

The borders bill is controversial and British doctors are against the proposals. They believe the bill would cause “lasting and profound harm to the health and wellbeing” of anyone who is sent there.

The BMA’s medical ethics committee chair John Chisholm commented on the proposals. Chisholm explained: “It is beyond doubt that the proposals within the new bill have deeply alarming health implications.

“The government must ensure that asylum seekers and refugees, many of whom already have complex health needs, are housed in humane conditions with accessible healthcare, indeed preferably in community-based accommodation in the UK.”

