Breaking News: Former Republican Senator Bob Dole dies.

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole dies. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning, Sunday, December 5, in his sleep,” the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted on Sunday.

‘At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon,’ the statement continues.

Bob Dole served in the US Senate for 27 years and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He represented Kansas in the Senate. During the final 11 years of his term, he served as the Republican Leader of the upper chamber, which included three nonconsecutive years as Senate Majority Leader.

He first entered politics as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives in 1951, Dole then served as a County Attorney before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bob Dole leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, 85, and daughter Robin, 67.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.