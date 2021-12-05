Bodies of three children and two adults discovered shot

Bodies of three children and two adults were discovered shot and stabbed in Berlin.

Police officers are investigating the alleged murder of five people. On Saturday, December 4, five bodies were discovered at a house in South Berlin. Police rushed to the scene of the incident after neighbours alerted the police.

The bodies were discovered in the town of Königs-Wüsterhausen. The bodies of three young children and two adults were found before midday on Saturday. The two adults are said to be in their 40s. The youngest child was only four years old, and the eldest was 10 years old.

A spokesperson for the police commented: “the homicide squad has been activated, as it has to be assumed that it is a homicide”.

Gernot Bantleon the prosecutor in charge of the case told German media how all of the victims had “bullet wounds and stab wounds”.

On Saturday afternoon, the scene was being investigated by an expert from the Brandenburg Institute of Forensic Medicine along with forensic technicians from the police.


No further details are known at this time.

