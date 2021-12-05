Antequera’s extra virgin olive oil is exported mainly to China



Antequera’s extra virgin olive oil is produced and certified under the Antequera Protected Designation of Origin seal. It has been revealed that 98 per cent of the product is exported to China. A new production campaign has already started and the Regulatory Council of the PDO plans to send around 100 packed tons to the Asian country.

As explained by Victoria Olmedo, the general secretary of the Antequera PDO, during the presentation of this campaign, “China is a destination where European protection seals are highly valued, and our oils are very well received”, adding, “We have been selling there for many years, but not as much volume as now”.

Despite the lack of rainfall for this next crop to thrive, it is expected to achieve 1,600 tons of production, of which, only a small portion will remain in the national territory.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the main objectives of the PDO is the continual promotion of its seal of quality. In order to achieve this, they have to integrate other olive oil brands with their certificate. They are constantly on the lookout as well for more cooperatives with which to position their denomination at a regional and national level, so that it is even more recognised.

“We must try to reach consumers beyond the local sale. We are studying other brands in the area that may be candidates for this seal”, Olmedo pointed out.

The Regulatory Council, chaired by Benito Aviles, is also looking to promote and strengthen online sales in electronic media. “The pandemic situation makes it much easier for us to reach many corners of Spain, and even new markets abroad”.

Around 5,000 farmers from 18 municipalities are registered in the Denomination of Origin, and they are credited with the high quality of the end product. Their facilities include 13 oil mills, the Mercaoleo bottling company, and the Dcoop marketer are part. “They are the pillar so that, year after year, we can obtain higher quality oils”.

Most of the PDO oils come from the hojiblanca variety. EVOOs must contain very specific properties that distinguish them from conventional oils, in order to bear this seal of quality. These include an intense fruity flavor, with medians above 4, and connotations of positive attributes, such as banana or almond. A touch of green freshness and balance between bitter and spicy is also required.

Dcoop promotes courses to encourage early harvesting, and rewards the work of oil mills and farmers for achieving quality oil. The Antequera PDO is the only Denomination of Origin of oil in the province of Malaga, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.