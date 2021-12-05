ABBA release Christmas Video – proceeds to go to UNICEF

Following the release of their first album in 40 years, ABBA have released a Christmas video entitled “little things”. Proceeds from the song and the video will be donated by the band to UNICEF’s global children’s fund.

Released on Friday by the Swedish supergroup, the video features a group of children putting on an ABBA themed show. The video, which will no doubt go down well with their hordes of fans, sees the children try to recreate the avatar that the band intends using in their upcoming shows in London.

Using their own marketing team, costume designers and choreographers, the children pull off the show taking the stage as band members Bjorn Ulvaesm, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Abba have had a long association with UNICEF and have in the past donated royalties from their songs to the organisation, their song “Chiquitita” already having raised $4.8 million dollars since 1979.

ABBA have realised a statement to go with the video “We think it impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That is why we support UNICEF in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.”

Talking about the new song and the Christmas video, Andersson said “I think it’s pretty good, we have done as good as we can at our age.”

