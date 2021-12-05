A dead-end for the Soha Association (Save Our Houses Axarquia) after decades of fighting for the legality of homes on rustic land.

After twenty years fighting to get the legalization of their homes, and six of those, moving between offices and political parties to get their licenses recognised with the authenticity that gave them their respective municipalities when they bought them, the Soha Association (Save Our Houses Axarquia) has been left with a bittersweet taste.

The new Law of Impulse and Sustainability of the Land of Andalucia (List) that will enter into force within twenty days, does not resolve the situation of the isolated single-family homes, and they are left with the same classification they already obtained with the modification of the Loua (Urban Law) which it replaced in 2016. That is, under the figure of Assimilated Out of Development, which leaves a dead-end for Axarquia.

In fact, the List does not convince either the owners of homes in the undevelopable or the ecologists of Axarquia. The former because they consider that it will generate a comparative disadvantage between the new ones to be built for which there is more permissiveness, and those already executed that will continue to be considered “illegally tolerated”.

The latter believe that all the limits for building on rural land are eliminated, without taking into account its primitive agricultural uses and under the pretext of promoting its development to halt depopulation.

The new rule that comes to replace the Law of Land Management of Andalucia (Loua) was published Friday, December 3 in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (Boja), pending the incorporation of the regulations. It is there, where Soha hopes to be able to make some movement and to be heard and get out of this dead-end that Axarquia is now in.

With the List, the Andalucian government (PP-Cs), has sought to streamline urban planning procedures for municipalities and simplify the classifications of soils that become urban or rustic. The regulation of these was one of the points most questioned by the socialists to support the new law in Parliament. They asked if it should have an agricultural link to avoid speculative or tourist purposes. Finally, it has only included the prohibition to build on “specially protected” soils leaving a dead-end for Axarquia.

