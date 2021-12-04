Yellow weather alert for Malaga and Granada

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects to activate Sunday afternoon, December 5, the yellow weather alert for strong waves in Malaga and Granada

As detailed on its website, the yellow weather alert affects the Costa Tropical of Granada and the region of Axarquia in Malaga from 08:00 until the end of the day. Aemet foresees winds from the west and northwest and waves of three meters.

In Andalucia as a whole, there will be predominantly cloudy skies on the coast. Cloudy intervals in the interior, without ruling out light rainfall in the Sierras Beticas, more likely in the northeast, where the snow level is around 1200-1400 meters.

Morning fog is not ruled out in the interior. Minimum temperatures on the rise; maximum temperatures on the decline, with weak frosts in eastern highlands. Winds from the northwest, occasionally strong with very strong gusts in eastern highlands.

Bad weather is expected throughout Spain with Snow, wind, waves and rain put 13 autonomous communities and Melilla at risk this Sunday, on a day marked by locally heavy or persistent rainfall in the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees, while the snow level is at about 600/1,000 meters in the north of the peninsula, which will be even lower in the Pyrenees (300 meters), according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, snow will activate a yellow weather alert in Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja, Segovia, Soria, Palencia, Guipúzcoa, Burgos, Teruel and Castellón, and will be important in León, Álava, Huesca, Zaragoza, Lérida and Navarra.

More bad weather throughout Spain will cause coastal phenomena will activate yellow weather alert in Valencia, Barcelona, Pontevedra, Granada, Malaga, Ibiza and Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca and Melilla, which will rise to important in Asturias, Cantabria, A Coruña, Lugo, Girona, Tarragona, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya.

Aragon will be at risk from wind, as well as Madrid, Melilla, Castellón, Valencia, Segovia, Soria, Barcelona, Girona, Lérida, Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera, being important in Tarragona. Precipitation will put on notice to Asturias, Cantabria, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya.

This Sunday, in the far north of the peninsula, the skies will be cloudy or overcast with rainfall accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, which could be locally heavy or persistent in the Cantabrian area and Pyrenees thus escaping the yellow weather alert.

