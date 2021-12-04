Woman falls onto live tracks at overcrowded Tottenham Station amid driver strikes

An investigation has been launched after a woman fell onto live underground tracks at crowded Tottenham Station amid driver strikes.

An investigation has been launched after a woman fell onto live underground tracks this morning, December 4, at crowded Tottenham Station amid tube driver strikes.

Transport for London has said a full enquiry “with all the relevant authorities” will be done.

Passengers on the Central line had already endured delays through Friday evening due to the strikes and eyewitnesses told MailOnline that the platforms at the tube stations this morning were chaos before the young woman fell, with no staff to manage the crowds.

Passengers screamed in horror as she was knocked onto live tracks as four members of the public tried to help her, however, she was “stuck to the rails” they said.

As no staff were around at the time, a member of the public had to press the emergency stop button on the platform to prevent further tragedy in the terrifying incident.

The woman was rushed to one of London’s trauma centres.

The incident comes as passengers on the Night Tube were told there would be severe disruption this weekend because of drivers striking for the second time in a row over rotas.

At approximately 1:15 am today, Tfl tweeted about the incident: “Tottenham Court Road: The Central and Northern line station is currently closed. This is due to a customer incident.”

They also said travellers were advised to move along platforms and that staff were present.

Director of Customer Operations for London Underground Nick Dent said: “We are urgently investigating the incident that took place at Tottenham Court Road Tube station at around 0045 this morning (Saturday 4 December) where a customer fell onto tracks.”

“We would like to reassure customers that the safety of everyone on our network is always our top priority and our station staff immediately attended the incident.”

“The customer was subsequently taken to hospital by London Ambulance Services.”

“A full investigation with all the relevant authorities into the circumstances of this incident will be carried out.”

A spokesperson for London Ambulance told MailOnline: “We were called at 00:50am on Saturday 4 December to Tottenham Court Road station to reports of a person injured.”

“We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two ambulance crews to the scene.”

“We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre.”