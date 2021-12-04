Hot ash sent 50,000 ft into air as volcano in Indonesia erupts.

Hot ash has been sent 50,00 ft into the air after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

A boiling plume of ash has been sent 50,000 ft into the air and residents have been forced to flee after Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia, erupted.

This is the second eruption this year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Footage on social media shows people fleeing as the potentially deadly ash cloud engulfs everything in its path.

An Australian organisation that monitors volcanic ash said that the column is “disconnected” from the summit and is moving west at a speed of over 70km per hour.

Indonesian seismologists have estimated that the column is approximately 12,000ft, however, the Australian group warned pilots in the vicinity that the cloud could be rising up to 50,000ft.

Terrifying footage of the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java today. #mountsemeru This video has been widely circulated on social media. It was filmed from this location: https://t.co/3Hrbhu7C0K pic.twitter.com/f4VHpUd9vD

— Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) December 4, 2021

A local disaster agency has been setting up evacuation tents to help those affected until they can go back to their homes.

The district head of Lumajang near Semeru, Thoriqul Haq, told Reuters that the bridge and road that connects Lumajang to the city of Malang have been severed.

He added: “This has been a very pressing, rapid condition since it erupted.”

Semeru, also known as “The Great Mountain,” is the tallest peak on the island and is renowned for its volcanic activity.

It is a very active volcano that regularly erupts, however, today’s seems to be on a new scale.

The area around the volcano is in total darkness and the huge plume is blocking out the sun.