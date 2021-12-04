Wastewater investment

THE regional government will spend more than €11 million on improving Huercal-Overa’s waste treatment installations.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Sustainable Development department, declared on a recent visit to Huercal-Overa that the municipality had been too long with “inadequately-answered needs.”

The Junta project involves a €4.7 million makeover for the Huercal-Overa sewage plant as well as four more projects in the zone, Crespo revealed.

“Our aim is a municipality with zero discharge and 100 per cent waste treatment,” she said.