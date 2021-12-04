Two hippos at a zoo in Belgium test positive for COVID

Two hippos at a zoo in Belgium have inexplicably tested positive for COVID, despite all of the zookeepers testing negative.

The hippopotami have tested positive for COVID at the Antwerp Zoo in northern Belgium. These are possibly the first cases recorded in the species, according to the staff at the zoo.

The hippopotami Imani, 14, and Hermien, 41, had no symptoms other than a runny nose, but the zoo had taken the decision to put them in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As far as I know, this is the first time in this species. Around the world, this virus has been detected principally in large primates and felines,” stated the zoo’s vet, Francis Vercammen.

There have been pets, including cats, dogs and ferrets, that have become infected with COVID due to contact with their owners, and zoos have reported cases in animals such as large cats, otters, primates and hyenas.

The virus has also previously spread to mink farms and wild animals such as deer.

Antwerp Zoo is investigating the cause of the infection. None of the zookeepers had recently shown symptoms of the virus or had tested positive.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.