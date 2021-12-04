The first week of Maxwell’s trial reveals Epstein’s immense wealth

The first week of testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex trafficking trial reveals Epstein’s immense wealth.

The appearance of this information suggests that Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial could quite possibly reveal a publicly unknown side about Epstein’s wealth, despite his suicide. The trial will put into context how his display of wealth was so impressive that it was, in fact, intimidating.

In the testimonies this week, many witnesses told about the immensity of Epstein’s wealth and how he enjoyed displaying in his impressive global property portfolio and the form of his private jet. The witnesses also claimed that the wealth was like a magnet to the social circle in which he moved. Unfortunately, it also put him in a position to be able to prey on his victims.

Epstein’s pilot, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, gave a thorough accounting of impressive homes in New Mexico, Palm Beach, New York City, US Virgin Islands and Paris. Epstein’s private island, Little St James, was encircled by topaz-blue waters and boasted unimaginable amenities: a library, a gym and a helipad, as well as multiple large swimming pools. “

In regards to his jet, Epstein’s wealth could afford him something unique “It wasn’t like a typical airliner would look,” Visoski said of Epstein’s Boeing 727. “As soon as you got to the first compartment, there was like a large living room that had one, two, three – it had three couches or divans. And then it had several captain chairs inside there. As one continued walking through the aircraft, there was a kitchen like you would find in a home”

With Epstein’s immense wealth came powerful associates. “Prince Andrew and Trump were among the high-profile passengers on his plane”, Visoski said.

Maxwell’s lead attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, also discussed Epstein’s life in her opening statement. He was a man who “compartmentalized, had eccentricities, very specific requirements about his diet, his daily physical regime, he demanded perfection, he demanded solitude and silence; but he also surrounded himself with people and travelled at times with an entourage”, Sternheim said.

Sternheim had her take on Epstein’s wealth. She argued that some aspects of his grandiose weren’t all that odd.

“Now, you heard about the private jets … They were used as commuter jets for Epstein to travel with family and friends, guy friends, past, present and future girlfriends, and an array of other very, very interesting people, academics, politicians, scientists, musicians, celebrities, even a former astronaut who became a senator,” Sternheim said.

