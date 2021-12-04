Teenager electrocuted after dropping mobile in the bath

A 13-year-old girl has died in the French town of Macon, in the east Burgundy region, after dropping her mobile phone in the bathtub. The girl was able to be revived by responding police officers, but finally died due to the severity of her injuries.

Identified only as Celestine, the local newspaper Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire reported that the deceased teenager had spent an evening at home with friends in their home.

A police team responded immediately to the emergency alert called in by the girl’s parents. Upon arrival at the scene, they managed to revive the girl temporarily, thanks to the application of rapid cardiac resuscitation manoeuvres (CPR).

She was subsequently evacuated in critical condition to a hospital in Lyon. Another girl, a friend of the victim, was also hospitalised in shock at what had happened.

An investigation has been launched by local authorities to find out the exact circumstances of this tragic accident.

While her daughter was still in a coma, the girl’s mother spoke to the local newspaper and told them, to raise awareness of this risk in other families, “Let other teenagers learn from what happened, because they always have their phones glued to their hands!”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

