Starting young

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Starting young
PLENARY MEETING: Young members of Cuevas del Almanzora Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA commemorated Constitution Day with a plenary meeting of the Children’s Council.

Cancelled last year owing to the pandemic, this year’s meeting was prepared with “excitement and commitment” by all participants, said Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Lirio.

Welcoming the council members – all pupils at all the municipality’s primary schools and the Jaroso high school – Fernandez Lirio stressed the importance of understanding the “decision-making mechanisms” that were used at a town hall.

