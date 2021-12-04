Sex for Xmas: What are you giving your partner?

AFTER Annie Rees-Smith revealed to The Sun that she is giving “her bloke sex for Christmas” – we ask you the question: What are you giving your partner for Xmas this year?

Speaking to the British tabloid newspaper, Annie said she would be giving 29-year-old Josh Waters, father to their three-year-old daughter, the gift of sex for Christmas this year.

Annie said: “It’s my gift to Josh.

“Our child always comes first so with Josh working long shifts and phones and emails pinging we never get quality adult time together.”

The couple said that they take advantage of the one day of the year when their family are there to take care of their daughter and they don’t have to be at work, and are able to just focus on each other.

So, what are you giving your partner for Xmas this year?

Some of the Euro Weekly News staff have shared their gifts, although they are not as risque as Annie’s and Josh’s – just don’t tell their partners what they going to be getting.

Editor Neil said he would be giving his wife shoes, although “she has already chosen them”.

Writer Claire said that she was getting her partner some “Mackie Thump speakers” this year and “a painting of some birch trees in spring” which have been “painted by a friend of ours”.

Claire reveals that she decided upon the thoughtful gift because “birch trees are her favourite tree, and spring is her favourite season.”

Long-time writer Chris cheekily said “a cold”, before quickly stating: “hope I don’t live to regret that silly comment”.

Whether your Christmas is Naughty or Nice, Euro Weekly News hopes you have a wonderful time.

