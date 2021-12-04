Sew good, Alexis!

TURRE resident Alexis Shillinglaw, an expert needlewoman, has raised more than €3,000 for charity.

“When the pandemic started, I began making free handmade masks,” Alexis told the Euro Weekly News.

“I even sent them to the UK to help, as masks were so hard to get hold of then.”

Shortly afterwards Alexis began to use mask-making to raise much-needed funds for needy families in Turre.

“I would not accept payment,” she explained, “but asked that anyone wanting to buy a mask paid €5 and put the money into a jar at Total Entertainment.”

All of the monies benefit local charities and help also goes to Ellen, the Turre vet, to help abandoned cats and dogs.

Alexis and husband David arrived in Spain four years ago from Galashiels in Scotland, where she had a sewing alterations shop, living first in Los Gallardos before moving to Turre on the day the State of Alarm was announced.

Alexis has been so successful, teaching sewing at all levels in Turre and the adjoining towns, that she has now launched the Alexis Sewing School.

Martin Morales, Turre’s mayor, accompanied by Angela Morales Soler and Marisa Freeman, attended the recent inauguration.

“We wish you every success and many happy students,” Morales said.

“You deserve the best since you have always supported our community, even in the worst moments of the pandemic,” he declared.

Thanking the mayor for his support, Alexis pointed out that he did amazing work himself: “Thank you for keeping us safe,” she said.

“It’s a real pleasure to have able to help others less fortunate than ourselves and I will be making Christmas charity masks to help buy presents for the children of Turre.”