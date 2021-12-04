News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Happy ending A DOCILE black cat found in central Almeria City was initially believed lost or abandoned by rescue association Adopta un Amigo, who discovered the microchipped cat was 12. Incredibly, after locating her owners they learnt that Señorita disappeared 11 years earlier and they had given her up for dead.

Power abused ALMERIA’S provincial high court has found Rioja’s mayor Maria Isabel Sanchez guilty of abusing her position by giving employment “almost clandestinely” to the then-partner of the town clerk’s son. Sanchez, who represented the Izquierda Unida party, may not hold public office for 12 years, the court ruled.

Dangerous dog A 29-YEAR-OLD woman lodged an official complaint after a pit-bull bit her while trying protect her own dog near Roquetas port. The dog was off the leash and its owner, a girl aged between 15 or 16, ran away without approaching her or leaving details after the attack.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hot and cold ON December 2, El Ejido was the warmest place in Andalucia with temperatures reaching 19.6 degrees, according to Spain’s meteorological office Aemet. Meanwhile, Calar Alto in Sierra de los Filabres and the area between El Prado and the La Lechera peak both awoke to a sprinkling of snow.

Be warned BETWEEN December 6 and 12, Vicar is joining the General Directorate of Traffic’s campaign to raise awareness of the importance of respecting speed limits and not driving under the influence of drugs or drink. The Policia Local will carry out random checks throughout Vicar, the town hall warned.