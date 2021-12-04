Murder mystery in Vallecas: victim found with door locked from inside

A strange murder mystery is being investigated in Vallecas after the victim was found in his home with the door locked from the inside.

The National Police is investigating the murder of a man in the Puente de Vallecas district of Madrid, whose body was discovered in his home last Sunday. The door was locked and chained from the inside, according to official police sources.

The body was discovered at around 4 p.m. on the fifth floor of a building in the area of Colonia de los Taxistas. The mother of the victim called a locksmith to open the door of the flat after having heard nothing from her son in a few days. She also called 112, fearing that something had happened to him.

Several police cars arrived on the scene. Upon entering the flat, they discovered the body of the 51-year-old man, of Colombian origin, on the floor.

The man was wearing pyjamas and had his hands tied and his mouth gagged with duct tape. Paramedics also arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance, but all they were able to do was confirm that he was deceased. Days later, the autopsy revealed that it had been a violent death.

Investigations are being carried out by the Homicide Department of the National Police. The investigators currently do not know how the murderer was able to exit the flat or whether the victim was the one who put the chain on the lock.

On Saturday morning, the day before the body was found, several neighbours reported hearing cries for help followed by silence. One resident said that he was very shocked by the incident, as he had been living in the area for years and “it is a very peaceful place”.

No arrests have been made so far, but everything seems to indicate that the victim knew the murderer.

