More mullet than carp

EL BOSQUET: Carp fishery centre near Crevillent Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp fisheries

CARP-R-US held their annual Fur and Feather match at the El Bosquet complex near Crevillent.

“For the time of year, it was quite mild, and the predicted high wind did not arrive until midday,” said Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

“When it did, it made pole fishing difficult but although lots of mullet were caught, for most people the carp never showed.”

Willy Moons won the match from Peg 37, managing 6.80 kilos of carp and mulle, fishing his usual feeder and pellet method.

Tony Flett from Peg 35 came second with 5.09 kilos, and Steve  Fell from Peg 29 had 4.49 kilos of mullet while Jeremy Fardoe on Peg 38 was fourth with 3.10 kilos.

For more information about Carp-R-Us, visit their www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.


