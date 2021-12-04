Merkel, in her last message: “Vaccinate yourselves…”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her last weekly message Vaccinate yourselves against this treacherous virus!”

“Go and get vaccinated,” Merkel said in her last weekly podcast after 16 years as chancellor. “Whether it’s your first vaccination or a booster, all vaccinations help. Take this treacherous virus seriously,” according to the leader. “We find ourselves in the midst of this fourth wave of the pandemic in a very serious situation, in some parts of our country it can only be described as dramatic,” she added. “If we manage to achieve the highest possible vaccination rate we can put this pandemic behind us,” Merkel requested in the broadcast.

The chancellor began issuing weekly video messages as head of the federal government to German citizens in June 2006 and has exceeded 600. Today’s is the last as next week Olaf Scholz is scheduled to be appointed as the new chancellor of Germany at the end of a decade and a half of Angela Merkel’s era.

In one of her last decisions at the head of the German government, Merkel announced on Thursday, 2 November, a battery of new restrictions to deal with the spike in the number of infections in the country, including a ban on access to stores and restaurants, cultural events and leisure activities for those who have not been vaccinated. The only way to avoid these restrictions in Germany is to vaccinate yourselves.

The Chancellor informed of the new restrictions after a meeting between state and federal authorities, where it was decided that the so-called 2G rule, which is already in force in some states, will be applied nationwide. The basic message that she wants to get across to all Germans is to vaccinate yourselves

The intensification of the pandemic has materialized this Friday, 3 December, with the death of 18 people in a nursing home in the state of Thuringia, among whom 14 did not have any of the doses of the vaccine. According to the DPA news agency, the residents’ relatives had apparently advised them not to be vaccinated.

