Laura does it again

LAURA DIEPSTRATEN GARCIA, a 14-year-old from Pulp, has reached the final of the Telecinco programme, Got Talent España.

This follows on from Laura’s recent Young Newcomer award in the 25th edition of the regional government’s Premios Joven Andalucia.

Blind from birth, Laura is currently studying professional piano in Lorca (Murcia). She began winning prizes for her singing and playing at the age of eight and took place in the International Low Vision Song Contest earlier this year.

Laura’s performance in last week’s Got Talent España won her a Golden Pass from the jury, which means she now goes straight through to the final.