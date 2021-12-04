It’s time to mingle!

MINGLE BELLS is the next event in fundraisers David and Lorraine Whitney’s calendar.

The popular event will be held at the Marina Bar in Torrevieja’s Calle de las Rosas on Friday December 10 at 1.30pm.

Originally a one-off event, this has now become an annual occasion that provides the chance to meet new friends over a two-course Christmas lunch while enjoying a fun afternoon with a raffle, quiz, and spot prizes.

Hosts David and Lorraine will be there, of course, to make sure everybody enjoys this increasingly popular afternoon, but places are limited, so booking is essential. The price is €15 euros a head, as it was last year.

This year’s Mingle Bells event supports the Stroke Association, which is the only stroke charity in Spain and was founded by Paul Owen from Benijofer.

“So get those glad rags on,” said David and Lorraine. “Book a place for a fun afternoon and chase away those Covid blues.”

For information, ring 965705907.