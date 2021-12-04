It’s time to mingle!

By
Linda Hall
-
0
It’s time to mingle!
MINGLE BELLS: Chase away the Covid Blues in Torrevieja Photo credit: Pixabay

MINGLE BELLS is the next event in fundraisers David and Lorraine Whitney’s calendar.

The popular event will be held at the Marina Bar in Torrevieja’s Calle de las Rosas on Friday December 10 at 1.30pm.

Originally a one-off event, this has now become an annual occasion that provides the chance to meet new friends over a two-course Christmas lunch while enjoying a fun afternoon with a raffle, quiz, and spot prizes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Hosts David and Lorraine will be there, of course, to make sure everybody enjoys this increasingly popular afternoon, but places are limited, so booking is essential. The price is €15 euros a head, as it was last year.

This year’s Mingle Bells event supports the Stroke Association, which is the only stroke charity in Spain and was founded by Paul Owen from Benijofer.

“So get those glad rags on,” said David and Lorraine. “Book a place for a fun afternoon and chase away those Covid blues.”


For information, ring 965705907.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here