Indefinite strike looms as Spanish transport unions reject government’s offer

An indefinite transport strike in Spain is looking increasingly likely, after repesentatives of the sector today, Saturday, December 4, rejected the proposal that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) has offered them.

A strike was already scheduled for December 20 to 22, which MITMA had asked them to call off, but now the unions have threatened to make these protests indefinite if the Government does not come up with an offer that really solves their problems.

Secretary of State, Isabel Pardo de Vera, had led a delegation from MITMA that met yesterday, Friday 3, with representatives of employers such as the Spanish Confederation of Goods Transport (CETM), the International Road Transport Association (Astic) or the National Federation of Transport Associations of Spain (Fenadismer).

After this meeting ended, they sent a response in which they assured that in the proposal that the ministry had offered them, “There is no adequate response to issues such as the prohibition of the driver’s participation in loading and unloading operations; reduction of waiting times; mandatory application of the diesel price review clause; refund of overdue amounts of the sanitary cent; non-application of the eurovignette, and the rest of the points claimed for years”.