Huge explosion reported near Iranian nuclear facility

By
Chris King
-
0
Huge explosion reported near Iranian nuclear facility
Huge explosion reported near Iranian nuclear facility. image: google

Huge explosion reported near Iranian nuclear facility

There have been unconfirmed reports coming out of Iran that a huge explosion has occurred near the Natanz nuclear facility. This is located in Iran’s Badroud region.

No clear information has been confirmed, but there have been reports of bright lights in the sky, and an unidentified drone being shot down shortly after the blast happened.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Fararunews, and other Iranian websites have said,  “Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report”.

Similarly, the semi-official Fars news agency has quoted Badrud’s local governor as saying, “No exact details are available about this”, but they went on to add that one of Iran’s own missiles was responsible for the explosion.

This was the result, they claimed, of a drill being conducted to test the country’s air defense systems response times to any attack. Iran Press TV backed up this claim.


Talks are currently taking place in Vienna, between world powers and Iran, about a return to the JCPOA nuclear deal. This is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program that was previously reached on July 14, 2015, also in Vienna.

An ‘immediate cessation’ of these talks has been called for by Naftali Bennett, the current Israeli Prime Minister, who is deeply opposed to it. Bennett has gone so far as to accuse Iran of ‘nuclear blackmail’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here