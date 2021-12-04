Groom replaced by dummy on his wedding day

A groom was replaced by a dummy on his wedding day after falling ill with food poisoning the day before.

A lot of time can go into planning a wedding, but sometimes something comes up at the last moment and changes everything. This is what happened to Christine and Gannon Karmine, who had to drastically change their plans just hours before their wedding.

Gannon was taken to hospital after falling ill with food poisoning, but the soon-to-be newlyweds refused to let this stop them. They came up with a peculiar idea: Christine would attend the wedding with a dummy while Gannon was in hospital.

The groom did in fact go to the wedding, albeit virtually. An iPad was attached to the dummy, allowing him to celebrate with friends and family indirectly.

The celebration took place in North Carolina, United States, and the video shared on social media shows the groom’s beaming face on the iPad in a video call.

Despite the unfortunate event of the groom being sick on his wedding day, the couple danced, laughed and cut the cake in a particularly unique celebration which none of the guests will ever forget. The story was shared on TikTok, and went viral in just a few minutes.

