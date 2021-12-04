Getting results

CLEARING the banks and bed of the River Aguas is 33 per cent complete, six months after work began.

Visiting the zone, Carmen Crespo who heads the Junta’s Environment department, said the €6 million project was once of the largest-ranging yet carried out in any Andalucia river basin.

Work focuses on a 21.4-kilometre section between the Giles district and the Mojacar river-mouth.

The benefits were already plain to see, Crespo declared, pointing to the absence of incidents during the storms and torrential rain of last October and November.

“The project was announced in March and today we can already see the results,” she said.