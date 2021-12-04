Researchers at Scrap Car Comparison decided that they wanted the answer to the question “Does your car identify you as a Psychopath?”. To do this they questioned 2,000 drivers using a 12 question survey that identifies psychopathic tendencies or traits. Although not necessarily scientific it’s a revealing study.

The answer to this question will leave many of us unsurprised, people I have spoken to all coming up with pretty much the same answer. Yes BWM drivers! They came out as the ones most likely to have psychopathic traits with their score of 12, being double the average, and again unsurprisingly followed Audi drivers.

Perhaps the most surprising is that Skoda drivers came out as having the least psychopathic traits, scoring just 3.2. The questionnaire required respondents to list their make of car and to answer the 12 questions. The answers were then checked and ranked against a scale of zero being no tendencies to 36 most likely to have psychopath traits.

Everyone of us will recognise these traits, superficial charm, grandiose self-worth, low remorse of guilt. What’s more most of us do tend to associate these tendencies with the more sporty luxury German models, whether that’s down to the way they drive or simply because we are green with envy as we don’t own one. What doesn’t explain that one is that Fiat came third and that put’s me near the top of the list! Now that is a scary thought.

The study also looked at other elements of car ownership, colour, fuel type, number plates etc. Personalised plate holders was no surprise scoring double the average, but what was surprising is that electric cars came out top of the list. Quite the opposite to what we would expect of our nature loving, eco warriors.

The car owners who came out in the top ten in the answered to the question “Does your car identify you as a Psychopath?” are:

