Deliveryman refuses to hand parcel to man who answered in Catalan

A video shows how a deliveryman refuses to hand a parcel over to a man who answered in Catalan when asked for his I.D. number.

Linguistic tensions continue to rise in Cataluña. The latest incident involves a GLS deliveryman who refused to hand a parcel over to a man who did not wish to speak Spanish, responding in Catalan when asked for his details.

The video was recorded by the front-door camera of a house in Palafrugell, Girona, and uploaded to Twitter by the man’s son.

The images show how the Catalan-speaking client gives his I.D. number to the deliveryman, who then asks him to repeat it in Spanish. The man refuses to do so, which causes the deliveryman to get back into his van with the parcel and leave.

The man’s son complained about the incident to his followers on Twitter and asked for advice on how to file a complaint. The story has been a topic of controversy on social media and has provoked comments from people on either side of the argument. Some people have condemned the video, saying that it could lead the deliveryman to lose his job.

The delivery company has stated that the package has now been delivered, and the Twitter user may possibly even face charges for filming and sharing images of the deliveryman without his consent.

