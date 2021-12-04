Dazzling Christmas show

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CARNIVAL STYLE: The long-established group appear in Torrevieja on December 30 Photo credit: La Sal de Torrevieja

INTERNATIONALLY-RECOGNISED Carnival group La Sal de Torreviena, are delighted to announce that they will be performing again this Christmas.

The group of 46 girls was formed more than 30 years ago and has performed in many countries around the world, including France, Romania, Hong Kong, Italy and Spain amongst others.

This dazzling Benidorm Palace-style show, with its array of magnificent costumes, musical theatre and spectacular dancing, will be appearing at the Torrevieja Theatre on Decembe 30.

Owing to demand there will be two showings, with performances at 6pm and 9pm.

Tickets cost €10 each and can be purchased from the office of Home España in La Zenia, just off the La Zenia foundabout between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information call 634024010.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

