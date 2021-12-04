Dazzling Christmas show

INTERNATIONALLY-RECOGNISED Carnival group La Sal de Torreviena, are delighted to announce that they will be performing again this Christmas.

The group of 46 girls was formed more than 30 years ago and has performed in many countries around the world, including France, Romania, Hong Kong, Italy and Spain amongst others.

This dazzling Benidorm Palace-style show, with its array of magnificent costumes, musical theatre and spectacular dancing, will be appearing at the Torrevieja Theatre on Decembe 30.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Owing to demand there will be two showings, with performances at 6pm and 9pm.

Tickets cost €10 each and can be purchased from the office of Home España in La Zenia, just off the La Zenia foundabout between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information call 634024010.