Driver travelling at 295 km in Malaga found after posting a video on social media

The Guardia Civil have investigated a 29-year-old man who was travelling at 295 kilometres per hour on the Mediterranean highway -AP7- in Malaga and then posted his actions on social media.

He also carried out several dangerous manoeuvres that put the lives of other road users at risk such as overtaking two vehicles in a zigzag, driving along the shoulder, overtaking on the hard shoulder, and recording himself on video to later upload it to social networks.

As reported this Saturday, December 4, by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard, the driver has been brought to justice as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety.

In addition, two women were travelling inside the vehicle who were trying to make the driver stop.

The man recorded his action and later uploaded it to a popular social network, which started the investigations by the Traffic subsector of the Guardia Civil in Malaga.

The driver has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Fuengirola and is considered to have carried out a crime against road safety for reckless driving with disregard for the lives of others.