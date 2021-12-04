Costa Blanca residents woken by earthquake

Alex Glenn
Costa Blanca residents were woken by an earthquake. Residents in Torrevieja were woken up early on Friday morning.

On Friday, December 3, residents in Torrevieja were woken up by an earthquake. According to the National Geographic Institute (Instituto Geográfico Nacional), the earthquake registered in at 1.6 on the Richter scale. The quake hit at 6:47am.

The epicentre of the quake was only a few kilometres from the coast. The quake hit to the southeast of the town of Torrevieja. The epicentre hit between the town of Torrevieja and Punta Prima.

The last earthquake recorded in the Alicante province was on November 16. This quake hit in the municipality of Famorca. This latest quake is reportedly the fifth official quake to hit Torrevieja so far this year.

Unofficial reports though claim that three tremors have hit in Torrevieja in the space of a week. None of these has been recorded by the National Geographic Institute though.

