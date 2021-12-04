Christmas Solidarity Bazaar returns to Marbella

The Christmas Solidarity Bazaar returns to the Adolfo Suarez Palace of Fairs and Congresses in Marbella this year.

The mayor, Angeles Muñoz, today underlined “the great social work” of Caritas at the inauguration of the Marbella Christmas Solidarity Bazaar, which returns to the Adolfo Suarez Palace of Fairs and Congresses with a hundred seats, after the stoppage in 2020 due to of Covid.

The councillor has highlighted “it is a consolidated and beneficial initiative,” which will allocate part of the collection to the residents of La Palma affected by the eruption of the volcano in addition to needy families in the municipality.

Muñoz thanked the dozens of volunteers “who once again joined this initiative,” as well as the work of Antonio Belon, Manuel Taillefer and the rest of the team. He also pointed out that “this appointment is a great opportunity to demonstrate that Marbella is a generous city.”

He has encouraged citizens “to come and collaborate in this Bazaar, which will remain open until next Sunday, December 5, from 11am to 10pm, either consuming in the hospitality establishments or purchasing one of the magnificent products in the exhibitors.”

The managing director of the bazaar, Antonio Belon, has shown his satisfaction that “once again we can count on this event that we have organized with such enthusiasm” and recalled that in his last appointment more than €200,000 were raised, a “figure that we hope to overcome this year.”