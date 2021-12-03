Watch out: Vandaliser about in Marbella

Cars in Marbella are being vandalised on the streets.

According to an Instagram post on @marbellasequeja2021, cars in Marbella are being vandalised with black spray paint.

The Instagram post reads “More cars continue to appear painted on Rafaela Aparicio street. You have to be a bad person, if someone knows something tell us privately, we are going to paint his face like Joker.”

The post also shows photos of a red car vandalised with black spray paint.

A post on the Marbella se queja Facebook page has also released an image of a white car with black spray paint on.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.