Watch out: Vandaliser about in Marbella

Cars in Marbella are being vandalised on the streets.
According to an Instagram post on @marbellasequeja2021, cars in Marbella are being vandalised with black spray paint.
The Instagram post reads “More cars continue to appear painted on Rafaela Aparicio street. You have to be a bad person, if someone knows something tell us privately, we are going to paint his face like Joker.”
The post also shows photos of a red car vandalised with black spray paint.
A post on the Marbella se queja Facebook page has also released an image of a white car with black spray paint on.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.
