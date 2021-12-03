VIP suites for Qatar World Cup on sale for £1,800,000

One of the private VIP suites for the Qatar World Cup has gone up for sale at £1,800,000 as wealthy spectators start to book their seats for the competition in 2022. Some hospitality packages have already sold out as huge firms, millionaires and executives make sure they have the best views for the games next year.

The box being offered is themed with gold and has 44 seats available inside according to MATCH Hospitality, FIFA’s sales agent for the cup. Suite number 3079 is available at the Lusail Stadium for a ‘venue series’, which includes six group games, the round of 16, quarter-final and final.

Attendees can look forward to a “curated five-course sampling menu” and HD TVs inside the suite, and direct access to seats outside in the stadium proper. The 80,000-capacity stadium, the biggest in Qatar, is due to host the final, scheduled for December 18, 2022.

Many of the other corporate boxes have already sold out for the games, not due to begin for nearly a year. One themed VIP package, named the Amazing Series and described as an “elite collection” of the “most in-demand matches”, is listed as sold out.

Another VIP suite, the Pearl Lounge, includes a dedicated concierge and ‘impeccable service’ and a six-course ‘gastronomic showcase’ with ‘à la carte options, signature dishes and live chef stations’. Only available at the Lusail Stadium, the lounge is available from $4,950 (£3,716) for a group match.

The VIP suites for the Qatar World Cup have been generating lots of interest despite the concerns about human rights in the country, including the treatments of the workers that built the stadiums themselves. More than 6,500 are said to have died since the World Cup was awarded a decade ago, according to a report by The Guardian.

