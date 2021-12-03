Organisers of the rally outside the White House on Jan. 6 minutes before the Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters, and also Trump’s family reportedly used Capitol riot burner phones to communicate with the president’s inner circle. This included Eric Trump.

Amy Kremer, co-founder of Women for America First, who played a key role in drawing the president’s supporters to Washington to hear him speak outside the White House, allegedly used so-called Capitol riot burner phones to communicate with the president’s son before the rally, several sources told Rolling Stone.

At that rally, the president asked the thousands in attendance to “fight” for his false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The sources commented for the magazine that Kremer went so far as to instruct fellow organizers to buy the burner phones for cash. The sources added that she described the need to purchase the phones in a less traceable manner as “of paramount importance.”

Other members of the former president’s inner circle and campaign were also allegedly in contact with Kremer via the Capitol riot burner phones, including Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, and Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff.

“It was when the event was being planned at Ellipse Park, when she said she needed Capitol burner phones to communicate with high-level people,” a source told Rolling Stone.

Questions remain since the attack about whether, in the days leading up to the rally, the president’s allies in his campaign, his wider circle of aides and advisers, and also on Capitol Hill itself knew that violence was likely, or was even planned in advance, to erupt. A comment by Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, on his podcast predicting that “all hell would break loose” just a day before the riots occurred only fuels that speculation.

