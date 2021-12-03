Tonne of drugs found hidden in Northampton cocaine warehouse

Nearly £80 million, which equates to almost a tonne of cocaine, was found hidden in a Northampton cocaine warehouse.

Police raided a Northampton cocaine warehouse last week where they arrested three men and a woman. The industrial unit is located in Brackmills industrial Estate, Northampton. During the raid they came across the force’s biggest ever haul of Class A drugs.

The police were responding to a report of a theft of a delivery robbery when they stumbled across the Northampton warehouse full of cocaine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Upon arrival, officers found multiple holdalls in the Northampton cocaine warehouse. Each one was filled with blocks of pure cocaine. They went on to locate a van which also contained many bags once more filled with cocaine.

Holdalls filled with blocks of cocaine were first uncovered, followed by an abandoned van containing bags full of drugs.

In total, 18 holdalls containing 780kg of cocaine, with a street value of £78 million, were seized.

Detective Superintendent Emma James said: “This is the biggest seizure of Class A drugs by Northamptonshire Police. “In total we’ve recovered 780kg of cocaine which, following forensic analysis, has been moved out of the county. This was a large-scale transportation of Class A drugs and our investigation will be looking at who was responsible for bringing it into Northamptonshire and what their plans were for distributing it. Tackling serious organised crime is a matter of priority for us in Northamptonshire. People may think that buying cocaine for a night out isn’t an issue, but the organised crime gangs involved in distributing Class A drugs are often also responsible for other forms of criminality, such as modern slavery and the coercion of vulnerable people to house and deal drugs, violence and firearms offences.”

The four people arrested in the Northampton cocaine warehouse were released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.