Ten role models

THE central government’s sub-delegation to Almeria celebrated the Spanish Constitution’s 43rd anniversary on December 3 instead of December 6.

The event, which was brought forward to avoid clashing with other national celebrations, was dedicated to the feminist struggle and recognised 10 Almeria women who have made significant contributions to equality.

They included a Constitutional Tribunal judge, a Mercedarian Sister of Charity, a fighter pilot in Spain’s Air Force, a provincial trade union leader and the assistant director of a provincial radio station and newspaper.

“You exemplify civic virtues,” Fernando Martinez, junior minister for Democratic Memory told them.

“Each one of you is a mirror where many other women, for whom you are role models, can see themselves,” added the Almeria sub-delegate, Manuel de la Fuente Arias.

De la Fuente also drew attention to the “feminist perspective” in the 2022 Budget and the central government’s three female vice-presidents and 11 women ministers.

“This is a good starting point but there is still a great deal of room for improvement and there are multiple reasons for including women in the construction and leadership of the future,” De la Fuente declared.