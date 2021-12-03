Taking a cautious approach

NIJAR town hall has postponed planned Christmas events with the municipality’s senior citizens.

Esperanza Perez Felices, Nijar’s mayor advised residents’ organisations and social groups that the traditional meetings and Christmas meals for the municipality’s older residents would be delayed until the health situation produced by the new Covid variant was clearer.

“There is no reason to be alarmed, because vaccination levels are exceptional,” Perez Felices insisted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“But right now, we must be scrupulous with personal protection measures and this does not sit well with the kind of Christmas meals we are used to.”

The mayor stressed that the town hall was not cancelling the social gatherings but was postponing them until they could be held without any health risks.

The lunch for Nijar’s senior citizens, scheduled for December 10, and other gatherings would return to the town hall’s official agenda once the health authorities confirmed that the new Omicron variant was under control, Perez Felices said.

The mayor announced that sports events and other open-air activities would continue as programmed unless the health authorities were to advise otherwise.

Events in enclosed environments would be closely watched although these could, in any case, only go ahead in installations where social distancing and all health and safety measures could be strictly complied with.