Specsavers Ópticas join the Costa Christmas Collections Campaign

SPECSAVERS Ópticas has teamed up with The Food Fairies to collect Christmas Gifts for under privileged children along the Costa del Sol.

Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella and Fuengirola are official drop-off points for The Food Fairies this year, making it easier for customers and local residents to join the campaign. They are asking people to buy an extra gift, wrap it, and label it with the gender and age of the child. Then take it into one of the stores or another official drop off point by 5 December.

Nerea Galdos-Little, store director of Specsavers Ópticas Marbella explains: ‘Unfortunately, many families have not recovered from the effects of COVID on their jobs and prospects. At Christmas, it can be even harder for these families, as they aren’t able to put special food on the table, or give gifts.

This is upsetting for both the parents and children, so we’re delighted to be able to support The Food Fairies Costa Christmas Collection and help them to ensure that every child has a gift to open and food to enjoy over the festive period. They have 1,300 families along the Costa del Sol who are looking to them to make their Christmas a happy one, so we hope that the generous local residents will get behind the campaign.’

‘Gifts must be new, wrapped and labelled with the age and gender of the child. Please buy something extra next time you’re shopping and drop it into your nearest collection point. You’ll be putting a big smile on someone’s face this Christmas.’

Specsavers Ópticas Marbella is located on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12, next to Massimo Dutti and Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located on Avenida Ramon y Cajal 6, near the bus station. You can drop off your gift any time during opening hours, until 5 December. Check the website for your nearest store and opening times www.specsavers.es A full list of drop off points and more information can also be found on Facebook @HadasCaradas.