A special Christmas edition of the Night Cultural Trail in Malaga returns this year with a variety of activities.

RED Friday, a festival of cultural activities dedicated to all audiences, returns to La Termica with a special Christmas edition on December 17 from 6pm.

The initiative, which was born in 2018, has become a cultural event that was held on the first Friday of each month and that had to be suspended over the last year due to the pandemic.

This edition, which will be the twenty-second, aims to offer support to all the local and national creative fabric placing special emphasis on putting in value contemporary art, the design of artists, producers, creators and companies that base their day to day on the promotion of new trends.

Admission is free until full capacity is reached, following health regulations.

The public will be able to make purchases from 6pm until 12am in a market made up of more than twenty stalls dedicated to crafts, painting and illustration, vintage fashion and accessories, decoration and floristry.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in a Christmas cookie creation workshop from 6pm until 8pm and from 6pm until 10:30pm there will be a toy library inspired by the family movie ‘Solo en Casa.’

Bellota Experience, an initiative of the NGO Mixtura that combines traditional knowledge, art and science to eco-evolve consciousness towards Sustainable Development, will offer a Hamm Session from 8:30pm to 11pm to taste different products of the Sierra de Aracena Natural Park and Picos de Aroche (Huelva) and Dehesas de Sierra Morena Biosphere Reserve.

At 10pm, Blackpanda, the multidisciplinary artist duo based in Madrid, will offer a concert of electronic music using different resources and genres.

To end the event, DJ Miqui Brightside, who has performed in national clubs and festivals such as Razzmatazz (Barcelona) or Monkey Week (Seville), will offer an electronic music session.

Throughout the event and at different times there will be dance performances thanks to the collaboration of the DFLOW Studios dance school, who will perform different performances promoting Voguing Dance and Ballroom culture, a movement of the 60s, 70s and 80s that allowed free expression of people that society rejected and marginalised because of their sexual orientation or race.

Check the full schedule at https://www.latermicamalaga.com/