Son threatening family with knives later dies after being tasered.

Craziness occurred in a family home in Badalona, Barcelona on November 26. A man, who has so far remained unnamed, started threatening his family with knives. The terrified family alerted the Mossos d’Esquadra saying their “son was threatening them with knives”.

The officers arrived promptly on the scene and tried to control the situation. They gained access to the family through a neighbour’s house. This was because the son has allegedly blocked all access points to the family home and was still threatening his family with knives.

Catalan police have confirmed the events

The Mossos d’Esquadra quickly assessed the situation, they realised the only way to calm things down was to overpower the man. They employed the use of a taser gun to disarm and shock the man. He was then immobilised by the officers.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have assured that the agents used the taser gun “for the good of the family and the Mossos present” to reduce the man who

The man who was threatening the family with knives was taken to the hospital, where he later died, and an autopsy is still pending to determine the cause of death.

Taser pistols are allowed in Catalonia to assist in complex reductions of a person in case there is a risk to the agents, the affected persons or third parties, and have built-in systems.

