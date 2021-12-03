Seven new outdoor gyms to be created in Mallorca

Innovative new equipment for outdoor gyms will be installed in seven parks in Mallorca.

The project is included in the so-called Renewal Plan for parks executed by the Cort infrastructure department which, as a whole represents an investment of five million.

€250,000 of the investment will be for the installation of modern sports equipment in the green areas of Manuel Azaña , sa Riera, Son Fuster, la Ribera, Son Cotoner and Son Dameto.

This morning, December 3, the first gym located in Ciutat Jardi was put into operation. The Councillor for Infrastructure Angelica Pastor has valued the importance of having these outdoor gyms to encourage exercise and said that work is being done so that six other neighbourhoods of the city have these new generation facilities to promote the practice sports outdoors.

The installation that was released this morning allows you to download a mobile application that monitors the exercises to be carried out through the user’s devices while allowing other sports devices to be connected online.

According to Pastor, these open-air gyms meet a neighbourhood demand and is made up of a sports space with four elements installed on a new wooden platform.

